DeBug Computer joins Feeding Pets of the Homeless as donation site

Feeding Pets of the Homeless welcomes DeBug Computer into its donation site community for pet food and supplies that will be delivered to local food banks, homeless shelters or homeless encampments. Donations may be taken to DeBug’s Carson City location, 1817 N. Stewart Street, number 30, or its Carson Valley location at 1560 U.S. Hwy 395 N., suite C in Minden.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to honor our beloved dog Abbey, who passed away recently than to open our offices to receive donations of much needed food and supplies for pets living with homeless guardians,” Debbie Barham, co-owner of DeBug Computer, said in a release. “We believe all pets and people deserve our kindness and support, especially during what may be the hardest times of their lives.”

Feeding Pets of the Homeless is a national non-profit organization that provdes a network focused completely on feeding and providing emergency veterinary care to pets of homeless people. The organization raises funds to provide food and supplies, emergency veterinary care, crates for homeless shelters and vaccinations at wellness clinics.

Genevieve Frederick, founder and president for Feeding Pets of the Homeless, said unfortunately for those with pets, homelessness becomes even more difficult, forcing them to choose between their pet and a roof over their head. It is estimated that one in four homeless and disadvantaged people have a pet.

Over the course of a year, millions of people become homeless, Frederick said. Approximately 80 percent of people who experience homelessness are homeless for a short period of time and usually need help finding housing or a rent subsidy.

“Surprisingly, most choose to stay on the streets with their pets for longer periods of time,” she said. “Their pets are their comfort, provide an emotional bond of loyalty and unconditional love, provide protection and are nonjudgmental. Aiding these pets makes an enormous impact in their guardians’ lives.”

Frederick said Feeding Pets of the Homeless has provided over $1.23 million in emergency veterinary care, treating more than 20,416 pets over the course of a decade. More than 1,288,000 pounds of pet food have been collected and distributed by more than 409 donation sites.

DeBug Computer accepts pet food and supply donations year-round during their normal business hours, as well as mobile pick-ups during scheduled on-site computer repair by DeBug technicians. For information, call Barham at 775-883-3630.

For information on how to become a donation site or contribute, call Feeding Pets of the Homeless at 775-841-7463 or visit petsofthehomeless.org