DeBug holding free shred, recycle events in Minden, Carson City

DeBug is helping the community to stay cyber-safe, including reducing the chance of identify and personal information theft, at no charge.

DeBug's annual free shred and recycle events are planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at its Minden location, 1560 Highway 395, Suite C, and at the same time on Friday, April 27, at its Carson City office, 1817 N. Stewart St., Suite 30.

All shredded paper is recycled, along with old computers and tech items, except CRT monitors and TVs.

Shredding and recycling will be conducted as space allows on a first come, first served basis.

For information, email info@DeBugComputer.net, or call 775-782-0303.