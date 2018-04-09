Democrat Men’s Committee hosting congressional candidate Clint Koble
April 9, 2018
Clint Koble, Democratic primary candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, will be the featured speaker at the next Democratic luncheon-fundraiser.
Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these luncheons help defer the costs of rent and overhead expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ.
The event is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 16 at Round Table Pizza, 3325 Retail Drive, near Walmart off College Parkway.
The suggested donations of $5 or more can be paid in cash or check at the event. RSVP to luncheon organizer Rich Dunn at 775-230-4989 or richdunn@aol.com.
