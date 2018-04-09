Democrat Men’s Committee hosting congressional candidate Clint Koble

Clint Koble, Democratic primary candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, will be the featured speaker at the next Democratic luncheon-fundraiser.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these luncheons help defer the costs of rent and overhead expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ.

The event is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 16 at Round Table Pizza, 3325 Retail Drive, near Walmart off College Parkway.

The suggested donations of $5 or more can be paid in cash or check at the event. RSVP to luncheon organizer Rich Dunn at 775-230-4989 or richdunn@aol.com.