Democratic candidates for Nevada governor to be featured at annual dinner in Minden

A pair of Democratic candidates for Nevada Governor will keynote the "Blue Stars Rising Dinner 2018" event on Feb. 17. They are Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak.

The event will be held at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden, with doors open at 5:30 and dinner served at 7 p.m.

Other Democratic candidates for state offices who will attend the event include former Nevada State Treasurer Kate Marshall (Lt. Governor), State Sen. Aaron Ford (Attorney General), State Assemblyman Nelson Araujo (Secretary of State), Nevada Secretary of State Andrew Martin (Treasurer), and Catherine Byrne (Controller).

Giunchigliani was an educator for three decades before she was elected to serve as a Clark County Commissioner, a position she still holds.

Sisolak is currently chair of the Clark County Commission.

Tickets are $65 each. For information, contact Katherine Winans at jkw@gbis.com or 775-267-0539.