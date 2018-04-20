 Democratic candidates for Nevada’s U.S. Senate seat to be featured at luncheon | NevadaAppeal.com

The opportunity to get to know the democratic candidates running for the U.S. Senate is being offered thanks to the Douglas County Democratic Women.

Through a combination of live and video presentations, candidates will respond to predetermined questions at the club's May 7 luncheon.

Attending will be Drew Knight, Jacky Rosen, and Jesse Sbaih. Additional participation is pending.

The luncheon, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden, will also see the installation of new DCDW officers.

The cost is $25. Reservations are required by noon on May 3. RSVP to dcdw@gbis.com or 775-267-0539.