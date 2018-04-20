Democratic candidates for Nevada’s U.S. Senate seat to be featured at luncheon
April 20, 2018
The opportunity to get to know the democratic candidates running for the U.S. Senate is being offered thanks to the Douglas County Democratic Women.
Through a combination of live and video presentations, candidates will respond to predetermined questions at the club's May 7 luncheon.
Attending will be Drew Knight, Jacky Rosen, and Jesse Sbaih. Additional participation is pending.
The luncheon, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden, will also see the installation of new DCDW officers.
The cost is $25. Reservations are required by noon on May 3. RSVP to dcdw@gbis.com or 775-267-0539.
