Discover Nevada State Parks Day is June 9; free admission offered at all state parks

Nevada residents and visitors are invited to "Discover Nevada State Parks" on Saturday, June 9. Park visitors will receive free day-use admission and free fishing (no license required) at all of Nevada's State Parks.

This statewide event encourages Nevadans to discover the many exciting and affordable recreation opportunities right in their own backyards.

"Nevada's state parks offer a great diversity of outdoor opportunities," said State Parks Administrator Eric Johnson. "For example, visitors can explore the slot canyons of Cathedral Gorge, tour a genuine ghost town at Berlin-Ichthyosaur or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing at Wild Horse."

Discover Nevada State Parks Day is also an opportunity for visitors to take the passport challenge and add a stamp to their passport booklet, or if they don't have one yet, to pick one up while visiting any state park.

Once visitors have their passports stamped at 15 different parks, they earn a free annual day-use pass to all Nevada State Parks.

For information about the Nevada State Parks Passport Booklet or to find a list of state parks, visit parks.nv.gov.