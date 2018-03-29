Discover Your Nevada essay contest open to eighth-graders

TravelNevada (the Nevada Division of Tourism) and the Nevada Department of Education are offering the Discover Your Nevada essay contest for eighth-graders. The contest, in its second year, has a prize of a Nevada field trip.

To participate, eighth graders must write a full-page, single-typed essay reflecting on a memorable travel experience within the state of Nevada, or describing a desired trip in Nevada.

Essays can be emailed or sent through the mail and must be received no later than 5 p.m. April 20.

Send essays the Nevada Department of Education, Attn: Kelly Nicholls, 700 E. Fifth St., Carson City, 89701, or email them to ndeinfo@doe.nv.gov.