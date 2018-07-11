Diversity to be celebrated at Sassabration 2018 on Saturday

Sassabration 2018 — an annual celebration offering food, live music and vendors — will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 14.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King St., and travel to Sassafras at 1500 Old Hot Springs Road to kick off the day's activities at noon.

Sassabration is a celebration for the whole family. Started in 2015, the event is held annually to celebrate diversity, community and equality in Northern Nevada.

To date, Sassabration has raised more than $7,000 for local charitable organizations that support equality, diversity and the Northern Nevada LGBTQ community.

This year's goal is to raise $10,000 to benefit PFLAG Carson Region, the Ron Wood Family Resource Center and TAG (Transgender Allies Group).

For information, go to go to https://www.facebook.com/events/204117927001682/.