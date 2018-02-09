Dog obedience class planned in Dayton

Training sessions so dog owners can teach their pets how to sit, stand, approach, stay, and other skills are being held in Dayton.

A six-week dog obedience class will start at 8:30 a.m. March 10 at the Dayton Valley Dog Park.

Sarah Anderson has more than 14 years of experience as a dog trainer. She will help owners teach their dogs commands such as upset, leave it, wait, come, stay and touch.

The class also will include an hour presentation about understanding and decoding canine body language.

The cost is $120 per dog with a discount available per additional dogs. A portion of the proceeds will go back to the dog park to help maintain its upkeep.

For information, contact Anderson at 775-219-4121 or dogzreno@gmail.com.