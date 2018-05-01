Donations and vendors sought for community garage, fabric sale in Dayton
May 1, 2018
Donations and vendors are sought for a community garage and fabric sale to benefit the Dayton Senior Center on June 23.
The sale — offering an indoor fabric sale, a garage sale in the parking lot as well as a thrift store — will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be available.
The Senior Center is accepting donations until the event. All fabric will be sold for $1 per yard. Garage sale spaces are available for $10 each.
To sign up for a space, stop by the center at 320 Old Dayton Valley Road, or call 775-246-6210.
All proceeds from fabric sales and purchased garage sale spaces go back to the Dayton Senior Center.
For information, call 775-246-6210.
