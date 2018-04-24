Douglas County candidates to be feature in forum May 3

The nonpartisan Good Governance Group of Douglas County will hold its 2018 Candidates Forum featuring candidates running elected offices in Douglas County. The free event will be on May 3 at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395, in Minden.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. to give candidates and voters a half hour to mingle before the program begins. Libations will be available from the in-room no-host bar during this time.

Voters of all ages and political affiliations are invited to attend and participate. The program will feature formal Q&A sessions for Sheriff and County Commissioner candidates, as well as an opportunity for other candidates to introduce themselves and state the reasons they're seeking election or re-election.

The forum will be moderated by Jerry Evans, owner of KKFT-99.1 FM Talk radio. According to organizers, this is not a debate, and there will be a timekeeper to keep things moving along. Candidates for Sheriff will lead-off the Q&A session. Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, State Senator James Settlemeyer and candidates for Assessor and Justice of the Peace will then introduce themselves.Commissioner candidates will wrap up the forum as they respond to questions submitted by members of the Good Governance Group. Attendees will also be able to submit questions in writing before the formal Q&A sessions begin.

The program will conclude around 9 p.m., and candidates will again be encouraged to mingle with members of the audience.