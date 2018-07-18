Douglas County Democratic Women to meet Aug. 6 in Minden

The Douglas County Democratic Women (DCDW) Luncheon will be held on Monday, Aug. 6.

Join us as we welcome Sondra Cosgrove, Ph.D., President of the League of Women Voters of Nevada and Professor of History at the College of Southern Nevada.

The title of her presentation is "Addressing Behavioral Health in Nevada: Early Interventions are Key to Averting a Crisis."

We will also hear from Jan Browne, President, and Jean Laird, Chair of Voter Services, from League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada.

Please join us on Monday, Aug. 6, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Carson Valley Inn, Minden. Cost is $25.

Reservations are required by noon Thursday, Aug. 2. RSVP to DCDW dcdw@gbis.com or 267-0539.

For more information, visit http://www.dcdwomen.net.