Douglas County Democratic Women to meet June 4

Scholarships will be awarded to three Douglas students at the next Douglas County Democratic Women luncheon to be held on June 4.

Attendees will get an inside look at Young Democrats presented by club presidents from Douglas High School and the University of Nevada, Reno.

The meeting will also hear from Douglas County candidates Patricia Ackerman, running for State Assembly, and Curtis Cannon, running for State Senate.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

The cost is $25. Reservations are required by noon on May 31. RSVP to DCDW dcdw@gbis.com or 775-267-0539.