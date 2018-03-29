Douglas County Public Library in Minden hosting book swap, Amelia Bedelia

As part of National Library Week, the Douglas County Public Library in Minden is having a children's book swap from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 14.

Children may bring a gently used book from home and trade it for another at the swap, hosted by the library's Teen Advisory Board.

On the same day, Amelia Bedelia will be at the library at 11 a.m. to help celebrate National Library Week.

Amelia Bedelia is a very literal literary character, and she is often up to mischief. Families are invited to watch her wacky antics as she tries to "change" the towels and "dust" the furniture. The library is pleased to have Carol Nageotte perform as the beloved children's book character.

The library is at 1625 Library Lane. For information, go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.