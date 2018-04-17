Douglas County Public Library in Minden to screen ‘The Lion King’

The Douglas County Public Library is hosting another First Saturday of the Month Family Movie. "The Lion King" (rated G) will be shown at 2 p.m. May 5 in the Minden Library meeting room. The movie and popcorn are free. First Saturday Family Movies are sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library.

The Minden branch is at 1625 Library Lane. For information, go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.