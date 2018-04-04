Douglas County Public Library in Minden unveiling new technology

After over a year of planning, countless hours of preparation, and the hard work of volunteers and staff, the Douglas County Public Library is introducing a new and easy way to check out library items.

Through high-end software and radio frequency identification, the community and library staff can now quickly and accurately check out multiple items at once on special sensor pads.

New self-checkout machines have been installed at both branches of the library, and they are equipped with the new technology.

Library staff is available for questions and to check out items at the front desk, as well as demonstrations and further assistance with the self-checkout stations.

In celebration of National Library Week, the Minden branch is hosting a Library Technology Open House on April 10 to mark the launch of the new system. Stop by the library anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to get a closer look at the new self-checkout stations, ask questions, and receive library souvenirs.