Douglas County Public Library’s summer reading program to start June 11

The Douglas County Public Library invites all children and teens to participate in the 2018 Summer Reading Program. "Libraries Rock!" is this year's theme with a children's program for ages 0 to 11 and a teens' program for ages 12 to 17. The program runs from June 11 to August 4 at the Minden and Lake Tahoe branches. Children and teens who participate will earn prizes while they maintain and build their reading skills during summer break. Visit either branch of the library to register between June 11 and August 4.

The Summer Reading Kick-off event for Minden will be held on Tuesday, June 12 at the C.V.I.C. Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Ave. in Minden at 6:30 p.m. In-Tune Tales will perform traditional folk tales and modern stories through music, lyrics, and sound effects. The Library Foundation will sponsor an ice cream social from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m. A children's used book sale will be held before and during the kick-off event from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. The book sale is made possible by the Friends of the Library and the Library Foundation. The Lake Tahoe branch's Kick-off event with In-Tune Tales will be held at the Zephyr Cove Library on Wednesday, June 13 at 4:00 p.m. All of these events are free and open to children of all ages.

The Minden library is at 1625 Library Lane. The Zephyr Cove library is at 233 Warrior Way.

Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.