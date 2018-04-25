Douglas County site of foster care recruitment event

More than half of Douglas County's foster children were placed outside of that county last year due to lack of foster homes, according to the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services.

With only a fifth of the foster homes needed in Douglas County, the division is hosting a foster parent information night in an effort to recruit foster families.

The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 2 in the Carson Valley Medical Center Room of the Douglas County Community and Senior Center.

There's no age cap for being a foster parent, and both single and married people are encouraged to apply. Home ownership isn't a requirement, and foster parents can either work or stay at home.

The panel presentation will include information about the Division of Child and Family Services, how to become a foster parent and why Douglas County foster youth need support.