Douglas Democrats to meet March 22 in Minden
March 15, 2018
The Douglas Democrats are hosting its monthly meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 22 at its headquarters, 1758 Highway 395 N., Unit K, located in the Ironwood Center in Minden.
The meeting will include a presentation by a Northern Nevada field organizer with the Nevada Coordinated Campaign.
For information, call 775-783-1903, or go to http://www.douglasdems.org.
