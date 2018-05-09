Douglas Masons hosting annual blood drive May 19 in Genoa
May 9, 2018
The Douglas Lodge No. 12 of the Free and Accepted Masons, based in Genoa, is hosting its annual blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19.
United Blood Services will be on site with its mobile bus. The process — from screening to blood collection — is brief. Drinks and snacks will be provided.
The lodge is at 2286 Main St.
Also on the same day, Genoa's annual Community Garage Sale will return from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For details, go to http://www.genoanevada.org/genoagaragesale.htm.
Trending In: Announcements
- Carson City students wins Patroller of the Year for AAA School Safety Patrol program
- Carson City Republican Women hosting state candidates
- $1.8 million available for Nevada forest, open space projects
- Carson City Natives & Newcomers to meet Thursday
- Carson City Chamber of Commerce offering three hospitality/tourism scholarships