Downtown Carson City to be bustling with events this weekend

Due Sorella's 5th annual Spring Vintage Market, offering vintage vendors, music and food, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Musser and Nevada streets.

The market takes place just two blocks north of the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market, plus the monthly Wine Walk returns on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Additionally, Carson City Art Gallery, at 110 S. Curry St., is hosting an art fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in its parking lot and on its porch. A selection of the gallery's artists will be displaying their work, and some will be doing live demonstrations. Live acoustic music will be provided by Christopher Nagel & Friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Handmade fine jewelry will be featured by Elaine Legras, the gallery's Artist of the Month.