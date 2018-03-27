Dutch Bros. Coffee hosting fundraiser for cancer research on Friday

Dutch Bros. Carson City will raise funds on Friday for St. Baldrick's Foundation, the top private funder of childhood cancer research grants in the U.S. and around the world.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation is an entirely volunteer and donor based charity. Each year those volunteers organize fundraisers such as St. Baldrick's signature head-shaving event. Since 2005 they have awarded more than $234 million towards research of childhood cancer.

During the fundraiser, $1 from every drink purchased will be donated to the foundation, as it continues to fund research aimed at finding the cure for childhood cancer.

The drive-thru coffee shop has two Carson City locations: 1231 S. Carson St. and 1675 E. William St.