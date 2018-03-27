Dutch Bros. Coffee hosting fundraiser for cancer research on Friday
March 27, 2018
Dutch Bros. Carson City will raise funds on Friday for St. Baldrick's Foundation, the top private funder of childhood cancer research grants in the U.S. and around the world.
The St. Baldrick's Foundation is an entirely volunteer and donor based charity. Each year those volunteers organize fundraisers such as St. Baldrick's signature head-shaving event. Since 2005 they have awarded more than $234 million towards research of childhood cancer.
During the fundraiser, $1 from every drink purchased will be donated to the foundation, as it continues to fund research aimed at finding the cure for childhood cancer.
The drive-thru coffee shop has two Carson City locations: 1231 S. Carson St. and 1675 E. William St.
Trending In: Announcements
- Olympian David Wise, of Reno, writes children’s book
- Natural Living: Try healthy treats in your kid’s Easter basket
- Family movie to be screened at Douglas County Public Library in Minden
- State briefly: Seniors again be eligible for property tax breaks
- Carson City broadcast of Handel’s Messiah to celebrate Easter season
Trending Sitewide
- Makeup artist ordered to get 13-year-old to school
- Hundreds join March for Our Lives in Carson City
- Teri Vance: Injured Carson City teen gifted adapted car
- Carson City fire OT looks bad but no ‘gaming of the system’
- Fuss over Eric Musselman and Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team just starting, says Joe Santoro