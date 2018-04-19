Earth Day cleanup set at Korean War Veterans Memorial Park in Carson City

Volunteers are assembling at Korean War Veterans Memorial Park from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday for an Earth Day cleanup.

Sponsored by Bella Salon Spa, volunteers will be supplied with water, snacks and bags for trash collection. The salon is also equipping volunteers with packets of seeds and sapling trees.

Anyone who can spare some time is encouraged to attend.

"Come join the Bella team in showing others that, together, we are a community and can make an impact," said a press release for the event

At 600 Marsh Road, the park is accessible via E. Fifth Street.

Bella Salon Spa, an AVEDA concept salon, is at 1910 E. College Parkway, 775-885-9779.