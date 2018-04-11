Earth Day Garden Festival set for April 22 in Carson City

The Carson City Historical Society — along with the Mark Twain Garden Club, the Desert Gardeners and the Sierra Desert Garden Club — is holding an Earth Day Garden Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22.

The festivities will be in the Foreman-Roberts House Park, 1207 N. Carson St.

In addition to displays by the garden clubs, there will be a video presentation of the four seasons of Carson City gardens in the Carriage House. The Bee Club will give a presentation and answer questions concerning beekeeping and the Green House Garden Center will be available for questions and information. The Green House Project at Carson High School will also be represented.

The Foreman-Roberts House Museum will be open for free tours for the first time since it was damaged by fire in 2016.

There will be a raffle of 25 gift baskets with the titles of "Never Promised You a Rose Garden … So Grow Succulents!," "Gnome is Gardening," and "Tote of Knowledge."

Tickets for the raffle are $1 each or $5 for six. Included in the raffle are gift certificates from Red's Old 395 Grill, Due Sorella, Greenhouse Garden Center, Touched by Angels and others.

Vendors will also be selling antiques, collectibles and crafts at a flea market on Rice Street adjacent to the Foreman-Roberts House Park. Food and drinks will be available from John Hurzel's Nevada Nosh Food Truck.

For information, contact Paula Cannon at 775-887-8865.