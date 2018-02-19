Easter and Pet Parade returning to Virginia City March 31

Virginia City's annual Easter and Pet Parade will once again march down C Street when it returns at noon on March 31.

The family event encourages all to participate or watch the fun. Prizes will be awarded for best bonnet or hat, best children's entry, best pet entry and best overall entry.

The line-up will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Virginia City Jerky Company on C Street. There is no cost to participate in the parade, but donations will be accepted.

Entry forms are available at the Virginia City Visitors Center or at http://www.VisitVirginiaCityNV.com.

For information, call Lori at 775-220-7072.