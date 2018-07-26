Enrollment open for Carson City Chamber of Commerce Leadership Institute

The Carson City Chamber of Commerce said to be a successful leader today, you must know your community, and the best way to get full insight into your community is by enrolling in the Leadership Institute Class of 2019.

Applications are being accepted for the program that offers an insider's look at City Hall, Carson City School District, state government, Health and Human Services, Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, higher education and more.

The first session begins Oct. 11. Enrollment ends Sept. 28.

For information and to apply, go to the Chamber's website, http://www.carsoncitychamber.com.