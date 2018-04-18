Ensemble, children’s choir teaming up for evening of free music in Carson City

The Consort Canzona Early Music Instrumental Ensemble and the Joyful Noise Carson Children's Choir will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Shepherd of the Sierra Lutheran Church, 3680 Highway 395, just south of Best Buy. Admission is free, and donations are encouraged.

The concert will open with a demonstration of Consort Canzona instruments: soprano, alto, and baritone recorders; harpsichord; and cello.

Next, the Joyful Noise Carson Children's Choir, directed by Nancy Jones and accompanied by Liz Hastings, will present four songs about rainbows. The choir, now completing its second semester, is for children ages 4-12 who are developing their musical skills and love of singing.

Consort Canzona will play instrumental versions of several short pieces of music from the 1200s to the 1700s. These include songs and dances by Thomas Morley, Michael Praetorius, Anthony Holborne, and others. Harpsichordist Jane Giovacchini will play Sonate in La by Josep Freixenet and Les Bouffons by John Bull.

Consort Canzona, a performing group of the Carson City Symphony Association, and Joyful Noise Carson Children's Choir, an educational program of the Association, are supported in part by public funds through a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts and by private donations.

For information and registration, see http://ccsymphony.com or call the Symphony at 775-883-4154.