ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada has financial aid for immigrants paying for citizenship test

The ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada — serving Carson City, Washoe, Douglas, Lyon and Churchill counties — has funding available to help the immigrants who have toiled to learn English and American customs in advance of taking the U.S. citizenship test. ESL trained volunteers have helped the immigrants master the skills needed to take the exam, which features 100 questions covering everything from American history to government. Sentences must be written, and English conversation skills are needed for the interview. The program currently has more than 80 individuals who have taken its 12-week citizenship study classes and are now ready for the exam. However, not all have the full application fee of $725.

The ESL Citizenship Fund bank account is open for citizenship students who need funds to apply.

Tim and Betsy Kosier of Carson City and Vicki Bailey of Santa Rosa, Calif., have donated to start the fund and create a way to help more graduates of the ESL In-Home Program be able to afford to apply for citizenship.

Anyone who has saved money for the citizenship exam but doesn't have the total amount is encouraged to apply for assistance with Florence Phillips, executive director of the ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada.

Call 775-888-2021; or send an email to eslinhomennv@gmail.com. Donations so more students can apply for citizenship are being accepted at http://www.eslinhome.org/donations.