Eugene Hoover, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, will share his plans for Nevada's future at a meet and greet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 2 at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St.

Appetizers will be served, and a no-host bar will be available. Campaign donations will be collected — make checks payable to Eugene Hoover for Nevada.

To RSVP, email Maurice White at fishingrampa@gmail.com.