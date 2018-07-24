Evergreen Gene’s in Carson City hosting Christmas in July event Saturday

Evergreen Gene's is offering an early start on Christmas decoration shopping at its Christmas in July event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 28.

The garden and gift store, at 1811 N. Carson St., will welcome Summer Santa for photos at the event.

Additionally, all Christmas decorations and ornaments from more than 27 countries will be 25 percent off.

Snacks and treats will be served.

For information, call Gene or Rowena at 775-882-1807.