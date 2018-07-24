Evergreen Gene’s in Carson City hosting Christmas in July event Saturday
July 24, 2018
Evergreen Gene's is offering an early start on Christmas decoration shopping at its Christmas in July event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 28.
The garden and gift store, at 1811 N. Carson St., will welcome Summer Santa for photos at the event.
Additionally, all Christmas decorations and ornaments from more than 27 countries will be 25 percent off.
Snacks and treats will be served.
For information, call Gene or Rowena at 775-882-1807.
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Update: Charles E. “Bert” Miller dies after shooting at Fallon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- John K. O’Connor, 48, charged with murder in shooting at Fallon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Tuesday vigil planned for Charles E. ‘Bert’ Miller
- Taste of Downtown 2018 winners announced