Evergreen Gene’s in Carson City hosting final Memorial Day barbecue

Evergreen Gene's, located at 1811 N. Carson St., will be holding its 10th annual Memorial Day BBQ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 28.

The event, a thank you to customers and veterans, is free to everyone and includes hot dogs, hamburgers, watermelon, potato salad, chips, cookies, candy, soda and water.

There will be entertainment by Bob Lambert and friends. Veterans will receive 25 percent off any purchase that day.

Owners Gene and Rowena said this year's barbecue, being the 10th, will be the last one. The pair thanks all who have come and feasted with them over the past decade.

For information, call Gene or Rowena at 775-882-1807.