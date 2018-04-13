Evergreen Gene’s in Carson City partnering with Pets of the Homeless

Evergreen Gene's, the garden center and gift shop at 1811 N. Carson St., is a donation site for the nonprofit Pets of the Homeless.

Donations of pet food and supplies are collected year round for delivery to a local food bank, homeless shelter or homeless encampment.

Started in Carson City, Pets of the Homeless supplies pet food and other items to local people who can't afford to provide for their pets. More than 17,801 pets have been medically treated through the nonprofit's assistance, and 545 tons of pet food distributed.

For information, call Evergreen Gene's at 775-530-0946. To reach Pets of the Homeless, call 775-841-7463.