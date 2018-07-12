Families at the Fort: Annual family campout planned in Silver Springs

New to nature? Curious about camping? Join our park staff for an overnight adventure at Fort Churchill State Historic Park that will have families learning the basics about camping while enjoying the outdoors in a safe and fun environment. Activities include campfire cooking, hiking, camp crafts and more. Limited camping supplies (i.e. tents, sleeping bags and sleeping pads) may be available for use during the event. Space is limited. Reservations required; please call 775-577-4880 to reserve your spot and inquire about equipment availability.

The campout will be Saturday-Sunday, July 28-29. Additional details will be made available at the time of reservation.

The location will be the Pony Bob Haslam Group Use Area at Fort Churchill State Historic Park.

Fort Churchill is located eight miles south of the Highway 95A/Highway 50 intersection on Highway 95A at 10000 Highway 95A, Silver Springs, NV 89429.

Park entrance and camping fees apply, $15 per vehicle. There's no additional cost to participate in the event.

For information, contact Kristin Sanderson, 775-577-4880, bucklandstation@hdiss.net.