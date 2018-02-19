Family evening of bingo March 10 in Dayton to benefit scholarship fund

Soroptimist International of the Comstock is hosting a family evening of Bingo on March 10 at the Dayton Senior Center; 320 Old Dayton Valley Road.

The event, open to everyone, is a fundraiser for scholarships for area high school students and one to assist a woman who has returned to school and is the head of the household. Fourteen games will be played for prizes.

Doors open at 6 and games start at 6:30 p.m. Snacks will be provided, including a no-host bar to buy beer, wine and soda.

Advanced tickets are $15 each. To reserve them, call Sharon at 775-246-1630. Tickets at the door are $20 each.

Soroptimist International of the Comstock, a nonprofit working to improving the lives of local women and children, gives scholarships to graduating seniors from Dayton, Silver Stage and Virginia City high schools. The service club covers the area from the border of Carson City on the east to Silver Springs on the east and it also includes Virginia City on the north.