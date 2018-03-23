Family movie to be screened at Douglas County Public Library in Minden

The Douglas County Public Library is hosting another First Saturday of the Month Family Movie. "Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo," rated G, will be shown at 2 p.m. April 7 in the Minden library's meeting room. The movie and popcorn are free. First Saturday Family Movies are sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library.

The library is at 1625 Library Lane. For information, go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.