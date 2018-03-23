Family movie to be screened at Douglas County Public Library in Minden
March 23, 2018
The Douglas County Public Library is hosting another First Saturday of the Month Family Movie. "Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo," rated G, will be shown at 2 p.m. April 7 in the Minden library's meeting room. The movie and popcorn are free. First Saturday Family Movies are sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library.
The library is at 1625 Library Lane. For information, go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.
Trending In: Announcements
- Open house planned at historic Wungnema building in Carson City
- Chance to meet soccer professionals offered at Carson City event
- Carson City broadcast of Handel’s Messiah to celebrate Easter season
- Magisters of Magic: Youth magic duo debuting show in Reno
- Baby-sitting certification course offered in Carson City over spring break