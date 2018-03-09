Family of Cathy Atchian, Shane Quilling to benefit from fundraiser in Carson City
March 9, 2018
Firehouse Subs and Pizza Factory, both on Highway 50 in Carson City, are hosting a fundraiser to benefit the family of Cathy Atchian and Shane Quilling on Wednesday, March 14.
Quilling, a teacher and coach at Carson High School, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 24.
Both restaurants are donating 20 percent of the day's sales to the family.
Pizza Factory is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hours at Firehouse Subs are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Trending In: Announcements
- Carson City Elks Lodge to celebrate 150th anniversary
- Branding and marketing workshop meant to help small farms and businesses
- Kat Simmons hosting stand-up comedy showcase in Minden
- Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties hosting guest speakers
- Mike Thomas to deliver Carson City lectures about Isaac Newton, engineering