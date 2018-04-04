Farm share program delivers local produce to Carson City

More than 25,000 pounds of produce — all grown by local farmers right here in Northern Nevada — were distributed last year by the Fallon Food Hub, a farm share program that advocates for local food producers.

Now, Carson City residents have the chance to support the food co-op while enjoying a regular supply of fresh, seasonal and local fruit and vegetables.

An information session about the Great Basin Basket Farm Share program, administered through the food hub, is planned at 6 p.m. April 25 at the Cooperative Extension office, 2621 Northgate Lane.

Fallon Food Hub Director Kelli Kelly will be on hand to share about community supported agriculture and the produce grown by a collection of farmers in Churchill County.

The farm share program divvies the produce into individual boxes, which are shipped to surrounding communities. Via a membership fee, local consumers buy a share into the farm in exchange for a box of weekly produce during the growing season. Other items, such as local beef, eggs and bread, can be added to customize the boxes.

For information, go to http://www.greatbasinbasket.com, or call the Fallon Food Hub at 775-867-5625.