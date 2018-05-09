 Farmers Insurance in Carson City hosting blood drive June 6 | NevadaAppeal.com

The United Blood Services Bloodmobile will be parked at Farmers Insurance, 1802 N. Carson St., from noon to 4:30 p.m. June 6.

To book your donation for the Summer Blood Drive, call 775-882-2131, or go to http://www.BloodHero.com and use sponsor code MCCRAWFARMERS.