Farmers market coupons to be distributed to eligible seniors Thursday in Carson City

RSVP's farmers market coupon booklets for local seniors will be distributed from 9 a.m. to noon, or until the booklets are gone, on Thursday, June 14, in the lobby of the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

Each booklet contains 15 coupons worth $2 each for a total of $30 that can be spent at the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market.

Each senior age 60 or older can receive one booklet per season as long as his or her income doesn't exceed $1,872 per month or $2,538 for a household of two.