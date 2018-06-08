Farmers market in Carson City hosting music, children’s activities & more

There's a lot happening at the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 9, so come down and enjoy the music of a favorite local band, Hick'ry Switch.

The Boys and Girls Club will be at the market every week offering a different activity for kids. This week it's Magic Color Scratch Ornaments, and next week it will be color your own Father's Day key chains.

If you haven't gotten your tickets for Brewfest yet, the Rotary Club will be selling them at the farmers market.

As a reminder, pets aren't permitted at the market. Unless they're service animals, keep them at home.