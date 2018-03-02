‘Feminist Election Year Training 1.0’ set in Carson City
March 2, 2018
The University of Nevada, Reno Cooperative Extension in Carson City will be the site of "Feminist Election Year Training 1.0," hosted by NARAL Pro-Choice Nevada, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The presentation will cover what's going to be on the ballot this election cycle, what's at stake for reproductive rights, and how to get involved. Food will be provided.
For information, contact organizer Molly Rose at mrlewis@prochoiceamerica.org, or go to https://www.facebook.com/events/205259373541599/.
The Cooperative Extension office is at 2621 Northgate Lane, Suite 12.
