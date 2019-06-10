Feng Shui and your flow

Last week we wrote about Chinese astrology and how it is believed the alignment of celestial bodies influences our lives within a macro-microcosmic relationship. We’ve all commented how, when witnessing large scale odd behavior, it must be related to a full moon but this week we would like to explore the topic of Feng Shui and how different strategies of organization can influence the flow of energy in our lives on a more intimate level. Feng Shui is the 5th branch on the eight branches of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

One translation of Feng Shui is “wind-water.” This study focuses on how our living spaces and daily activities are better managed through conscious designs to facilitate flow. Flow is a very important concept in everything from traffic designs to retail store layout and is best illustrated by noticing how the former utilizes concepts of anticipated behavioral patterns to facilitate flow while the latter interrupts that flow to entice customers to stop and look at items.

In our homes we have all felt the disturbances present when our houses, garages, yards, or cars are disorganized and the subsequent relaxation we feel when they are put back into order. These feelings are the premise behind Feng Shui and how we can use it to restore qi flow. In Traditional Chinese Medicine, it is believed that all energy, internal or external, can be influenced by our surroundings and if we pay attention we can help maintain that energy’s flow.

Throughout the world, Feng Shui has been used to help create more relaxing living spaces and increase the productivity of businesses through not only organization of furniture in relation to windows and light and the space’s relationship to doors or other energetic areas, but also placement of art and careful management of color schemes. To the uninitiated, this practice may sound like magic but the “feel” of a well-designed space using the principles of Feng Shui can clearly be noticed and it has less to do with superstition than with energetic wavelengths. To further explain this, consider the wavelengths created by certain colors. These wavelengths generate certain frequencies which are perceived, often on a subconscious level, and yield specific emotional reactions. Feng Shui recognizes and utilize these reactions, attempting to organize them in a manner which facilitates flow. Advertisers use these concepts everyday to create an emotional reaction to the products they are selling while architects and interior designers use them to help create specific reactions within the people who visit their spaces. From places of worship to courtrooms, libraries to coffeehouses, the principles which govern Feng Shui, can easily be used to evoke specific reactions and, therefore, emotions.

Those who practice Feng Shui undergo extensive study to better understand how to implement the concepts governing its implementation. As every space is different and has unique relationships to the energies around it one would be wise to seek the advice of a professional when attempting to design a new space or re-design an old one. Simply adjusting furniture while considering its relationship to doors or moving your mail tray and keys to a less conspicuous place can change the flow of energy in your home. There are some simple “tweaks” that can be easily made and there are some more major adjustments which can more powerfully impact the flow of your home but asking a professional is the best place to start.