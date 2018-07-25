Fernley Republican Women hold annual member reception

The Fernley Republican Women (FRW) held its annual Member Reception on July 17.

In attendance were 46 members and guests, including Wes Duncan, candidate for Attorney General; Matt Rosberg, representing our current Attorney General Adam Laxalt, candidate for Governor; Josh Skaggs, Nevada GOP Regional Field Director; District Court Judge Leon Aberasturi; Lyon County Commissioner Ken Gray; Fernley Mayor Roy Edgington; and Diane Baranowski, NvFRW President and guest speaker.

The club honored 10 new members, two of whom joined at the event, and one new associate member.

In addition to dinner, the event offered two "your choice" drawings and a 50/50 raffle.

The FRW's Caring for America/Adopt-a-Soldier Program collects non-perishable foods for the Fernley Food Bank, along with donations of funds and care items for their adopted soldiers. The soldiers need single serving food items, personal care items and, most especially, cards and letters from home. The Literacy Committee collects new children's books for the Ronald McDonald House and Renown Hospital's Children's Ward. All contributions for these important programs will be greatly appreciated. Financial contributions can be sent to the FRW at P. O. Box 412, Fernley, NV 89408.

Fernley Republican Women is a group of women (and men as associate members) who share similar conservative values and ideals, and who are dedicated to increasing the influence and effectiveness of women in the cause of good government through political education and active political participation.

For information, contact Lorrie Olson at llflolson3@yahoo.com, or check the FRW website fernleyrepublicanwomen.com.