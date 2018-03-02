Fernley Republican Women hosting Attorney General Adam Laxalt

The Fernley Republican Women and the Fernley Chamber of Commerce welcome Adam Laxalt, Nevada's attorney general and a candidate for governor.

The abbreviated meeting will be at the Fernley City Hall, 595 Silver Lace Blvd., Fernley, at 6 p.m. March 20. Cookies and coffee will be served.

Laxalt was sworn into office on Jan. 5, 2015, making him Nevada's 33rd attorney general and, at the time, the youngest in the country. He is a father, husband, and fourth-generation native Nevadan. He is a former lieutenant in the Navy, where he was trained as a prosecutor and legal advisor. While in the Navy, Laxalt served as a judge advocate general and volunteered to serve in a combat zone in Iraq at Forward Operating Base Camp Victory.

The Fernley Republican Women said it doesn't endorse any candidates in a primary.

To learn more about Laxalt's campaign, go to http://www.adamlaxalt.com.

For information about the club, contact Lorrie Olson at llflolson3@yahoo.com, or go to fernleyrepublicanwomen.com.