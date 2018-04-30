Fernley Republican Women hosting candidate forum on May 15

The Fernley Republican Women (FRW) will hold its next meeting at the Fernley High School Library, 1300 Highway 95A, on May 15. A light meal will be served at 6 and the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. The FRW will host a forum presenting Republican candidates running for Fernley Mayor and City Council.

The candidates will speak about themselves and state their goals and objectives. The public will have an opportunity to submit questions.

The FRW's Caring for America/Adopt-a-Soldier program collects non-perishable foods for the Fernley Food Bank along with donations of funds and care items for their adopted soldiers. The soldiers need single serving food items, personal care items and, most especially, cards and letters from home.

The Literacy Committee collects new children's books for the Ronald McDonald House and Renown Hospital's Children's Ward.

Financial contributions can be sent to the FRW at P. O. Box 412, Fernley, 89408.

Fernley Republican Women is a group of women (and men as associate members) who share similar conservative values and ideals, and who are dedicated to increasing the influence and effectiveness of women in the cause of good government through political education and active political participation.

For information, contact Lorrie Olson at llflolson3@yahoo.com, or go to fernleyrepublicanwomen.com.