First Day Hike at Fort Churchill State Historic Park

Ring in the New Year with a three-mile, round-trip hike along the Nature Trail at Fort Churchill State Historic Park.

Hikers of all ages are invited to immerse themselves in the beauty of Fort Churchill in winter and learn about the area's history and natural resources.

The hike will be from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 1. To attend, meet at the John C. Fremont Picnic Area at Fort Churchill State Historic Park.

Hikers are asked to dress for the weather (hats, gloves and waterproof boots are recommended), and be sure to bring water. In the event of severe weather, the hike may be canceled.

Park entrance fees are waived for this event.

For information, contact Kristin Sanderson, 775-577-4880, bucklandstation@hdiss.net.