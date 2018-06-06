Flag Day ceremony planned in Carson City

The public is invited to share in honoring the flag at 3 p.m. June 14 at the Elks Lodge, 515 N. Nevada St.

Elks Lodge No. 2177 is conducting the Flag Day ceremony at 3 p.m.

The Carson City Emblem Club No. 507 will also hold a flag-folding ceremony in which past flags of the United States will be honored as well.

A light buffet will be served.

For information, call 775-882-2177.