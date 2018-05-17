Flags to be placed on veterans’ graves in Carson City

The Disabled American Veterans and other local veteran organizations within the Carson City area will be placing U.S. flags on veterans' graves at Veterans Cemetery, located in the Lone Mountain Cemetery, at 4 p.m. May 25.

Other groups that will be assisting are the Elks Lodge, Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC), Boys Scouts and Girl Scouts.

All youth groups are encouraged to participate. Flags will be available for anyone who wants to post one on veterans' graves in other areas of the cemetery.

The flags will be removed at 4 p.m. following Memorial Day activities on May 28.

The public is encouraged to participate in the placement and removal of the flags.

For information, contact Ron Gutzman at 775-882-6528.