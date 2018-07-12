Floral design class for adults and teens set for July 24

Bring your own vase and create beautiful floral arrangements with wildflowers you've collected, or flowers from your own garden, with expert tips from Floral Designer Lynnette Edmondson. No flowers? Lynnette can bring some for you.

This class has limited space. To reserve your spot, please RSVP to quest@theodata.com.

The class takes place on Tuesday, July 24 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Silver City School House at 385 High Street, Silver City (three miles from Virginia City; seven miles from Dayton and 12 miles from Carson City).

Floral Designer Lynnette Edmondson brings over a decade of experience to Community Roots & Shoots as a previous Floral Manager for Albertson's/Savemart, and she also previously owned her own floral business. Community Roots & Shoots is Healthy Communities Coalition's nonprofit garden center, floral and gift shop. Proceeds benefit school gardens, job training programs and more.

