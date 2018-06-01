Food For Thought closes main Carson City office for summer
June 1, 2018
The Food For Thought office at 3246 N. Carson St., Suite 118, Carson City, closed for the summer on June 1 to operate its off-site summer lunch program. The office will re-open on Aug. 20 with a new schedule, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Despite the summer closure, Marlene Maffei, the nonprofit's director, is reachable via email, Director@nvfoodforthought.org.
