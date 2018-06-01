Food For Thought closes main Carson City office for summer

The Food For Thought office at 3246 N. Carson St., Suite 118, Carson City, closed for the summer on June 1 to operate its off-site summer lunch program. The office will re-open on Aug. 20 with a new schedule, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Despite the summer closure, Marlene Maffei, the nonprofit's director, is reachable via email, Director@nvfoodforthought.org.